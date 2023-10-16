WATCH LIVE

Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old Fresno woman, police say

Monday, October 16, 2023 9:04PM
The family of a hit-and-run victim in central Fresno is speaking out about their devastating loss.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old Fresno woman.

Corina Samuels was struck by a driver on October 3 while crossing the street near Ashlan and Valentine avenues in Central Fresno.

Fresno Police identified 49-year-old Joseph Valles as the suspect. The department announced Monday that he was taken into custody on October 10.

Action News recently spoke to the victim's family, who discussed her as a promising young woman with a desire to own her own business.

The family said Samuels was creative and enjoyed giving one-of-a-kind handmade gifts to loved ones during the holidays.

Funeral services are scheduled for next week.

Valles was booked in jail on charges of hit and run causing death but has since been released on bond.

