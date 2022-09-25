Man shot outside Home Depot in southeast Fresno, runs into lumber department

A man was shot just outside of the home improvement store in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot outside a home improvement store in southeast Fresno.

It happened around 2:30 pm on Saturday in front of the Home Depot on Kings Canyon and Winery Avenues.

Investigators say two men got into an argument.

One of the men fired a single shot, hitting the other man.

The victim ran inside the store into the lumber area, and the suspect took off.

Fresno Police are still trying to determine what led to the argument and gunfire.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Investigators say it's unknown if the two men knew each other.