Police investigating armed home invasion in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a home invasion in northeast Fresno.

Detectives say two masked men broke into an apartment on Shaw and Backer Wednesday evening.

They reportedly held four people in the apartment at gunpoint.

The robbers demanded money but the victims said they didn't have any.

The suspects stole some marijuana and a gaming console before running off from the apartment.

Police haven't announced any arrests.

No injuries were reported.
