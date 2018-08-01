Fresno warning residents who are using too much water

An unwelcome surprise in the mail for some Fresno residents: they received a warning from the city about their water use.It's part of a new electronic monitoring system that alerts residents if they appear to be using too much water.As part of the limited pilot project, the notices are sent out to customers who have high water usage on days when outdoor watering is not allowed.The city has assumed that if a home uses from 300 to 500 gallons in any one hour, then it is because of outdoor watering.While the letter warns future violations can include fines from $50 to $200, Fresno city leaders say the goal is to not to collect money but to make residents aware of their usage.If you receive such a notice in the mail, it is a good idea to contact the Fresno Department of Public Utilities.