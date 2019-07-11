New apartment complex coming to Madera for veterans

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- For years a lot in Downtown Madera has been vacant.But in a matter of months, it will be a new housing development for veterans in the city.Mayor Andy Medellin says the lot will be one of two three-story apartment buildings for vets in Madera.Construction for the second location will take place right across the street.Both structures providing affordable options for those who have served our country."Our seniors are living a whole lot longer, so this is one way we're addressing that with these 48 units that we're going to be able to build within the next year or so," said Medellin.Funds from the project come from an $11.3 million grant from the California Strategic Growth Council.Nearly $4 million of that will also help improve transit for everyone in the city.Herman Perez is with a local non-profit "MORES," which worked to get the grant approved."It was 25 grants funded in the state of California and we were one of those and our rating came in third," said Perez. "So we're looking forward to going after more money."But for now, Perez is celebrating a big win on a project that was extra special for him."As a veteran, this part of this program is for veterans and disabled veterans and it's kind of like working for your brothers," said Perez.A personal mission that brings new life to the corner of Fifth and C Street.