FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for 180,000 Universal Security Instruments 10-year battery-operated smoke alarms.
The recall comes after the company received nearly 140 reports that stated the alarm was failing to activate during installation for two of its models (MI3050S and MI3050SB). Those models were sold online between January 2015 and July 2016.
The CPSC says consumers can inspect their smoke alarms by pressing the test button. If the alarm fails to ring, consumers should contact Universal Security for a replacement.
For more information click here.
Recall issued for 180,000 University Security smoke alarms
RECALL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News