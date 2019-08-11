recall

Recall issued for 180,000 University Security smoke alarms

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for 180,000 Universal Security Instruments 10-year battery-operated smoke alarms.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for 180,000 Universal Security Instruments 10-year battery-operated smoke alarms.

The recall comes after the company received nearly 140 reports that stated the alarm was failing to activate during installation for two of its models (MI3050S and MI3050SB). Those models were sold online between January 2015 and July 2016.

The CPSC says consumers can inspect their smoke alarms by pressing the test button. If the alarm fails to ring, consumers should contact Universal Security for a replacement.

For more information click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallsrecallfire safety
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Trampolines recalled because metal legs can give out
24,000 baby sleepers recalled over fears children could suffocate
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash along Hwy 41 in Fresno County, CHP says
Police arrest suspect in deadly hit and run in central Fresno
Family of central Fresno stabbing victim search for answers
Fresno Grizzlies founder John Carbray has died
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
Show More
Crews investigate suspicious house fire in central Fresno
Man with 230+ animals living in "deplorable conditions" arrested: Constable
Fresno Police issue 65 citations while promoting motorcycle safety
Gun store faces backlash over back-to-school sale sign
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
More TOP STORIES News