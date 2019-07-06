Turning dirty trash cans into sparkling receptacles

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An empty and dirty trash can is about to get a makeover.
"It's amazing how many people don't feel that way. How many people actually go out and clean the cans themselves. It's surprising how many people do that. Then they end up with the gunk going down their gutters, their lawns, and then that smells, and they have to clean that up. Some of our HOA properties you can't do that," said Jack Armistead of Sanitrol Clean Cans.
The company started in September of 2018.
Armistead says he started it because he saw a need in the community, a dirty problem people wanted to be fixed.
Since its launch, Sanitrol has grown 33% a month thanks to word of mouth and the web site Next Door where neighbors chat online.
Once people sign up for the service, A driver goes out to your home after trash day and cleans your cans.
"When we're all done when it's all clean and been dried out, we then spray a facilitated bacterial product that goes in and makes it smell nice but also kills a majority of the bacteria that's lingering in the can. When we're done, the cans are actually sanitized they just don't smell good."
Armistead says not only do they smell good, but they look good, leaving their customers happy.
"One of the things that surprised me is how many of the customers I get to meet and how nice they are. If you read the reviews out there 'this is the greatest decision I've made all year. That's a little surprising, but that's how excited they are about getting a clean garbage can," Armistead said.
The company says their service helps conserve water and is environmentally friendly.
A monthly service for two cans starts $22 a month.
For now, Sanitrol Clean Cans is serving customers in Fresno and Clovis, and they're expanding to Sanger.
