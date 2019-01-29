AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Visalia has the most affordable homes in the state, says study

Visalia has the most affordable homes in the state: Study

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Visalia has the most affordable homes in the state, according to a new study.

HomeArea.com looked at 142 California cities with a population of 60,000 or more, calculating what's called the "median multiple" for each one.

The median multiple is the ratio of the median house price by the median gross household income.

RELATED: State Treasurer meets with local leaders about Central Valley housing crisis

Visalia's median multiple is a 3.6, putting it at the top of the list for most affordable homes in the state.

Other Valley cities in the top 10 include Clovis and Bakersfield.

At the very bottom? The City of Newport Beach, whose median multiple is nearly three times higher than Visalia's.
