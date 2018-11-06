SCHOOL BUS

Homeless man tries to steal bus full of Kingsburg Elementary kids on field trip

Homeless man tries to steal bus full of Kingsburg Elementary kids in Southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A homeless man is in police custody after trying to steal a bus full of Kingsburg Elementary school children on the way to a field trip.

Police confirm it happened Monday afternoon at a parking lot on Jensen near Highway 99 in Southwest Fresno.

Police say a homeless man stepped into the bus and told the driver he wanted to take it.

He then battered the driver while trying to grab the vehicle keys from her.

The driver was able to get him off the bus.

Police soon arrived and arrested the man.

They say his behavior was erratic, and that he possibly has mental health issues.

No one was seriously injured.
