ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year.A woman was shot to death at the Belmont Park Apartments at Secretariat and Belmont just before 11 pm on Tuesday.The victim has not been identified, and the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.No suspect information has been released yet.Investigators are working to find witnesses and finish collecting evidence.