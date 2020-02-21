2 hospitalized for burns after honey oil lab explosion in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A honey oil lab explosion at a central Fresno home sent two people to the hospital Thursday night.Firefighters and police responded to the house on Wilson and Dudley, just southwest of Palm and Olive Avenues at around 8:30 p.m.Officials say a butane canister caught fire while a man and woman were extracting THC from marijuana, causing a minor explosion.There were some damages inside the home but no structural damage outside.The man and woman suffered burns and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.Officials say there was no marijuana growing inside the house. Various agencies are handling the clean-up.