ABC30 Honored Scholars 2021

ABC30 pays tribute to the class of 2021!
Top scholars from over 60 high schools in the central valley participated in ABC30's Honored Scholars production shoot at Fresno City College.
Due to social distancing restrictions, the iconic cap toss was not held this year. Action News anchors Warren Armstrong and Graciela Moreno are featured in this year's campaign paying tribute to the valley's top high school students.
Honored Scholars spots will air throughout the summer on ABC30 and you can also watch them here. We thank our Children First partners, Valley Children's Healthcare, Tulare County Office of Education, and Educational Employees Credit Union for their support.
Click the link containing your school below to download the video. Videos work best when viewed on a desktop computer.
1. Visalia Technical Early College, Monache, School of Unlimited Learning, Patino School of Entrepreneurship
2. Farmersville, Lemoore, Armona Union Academy, Fresno High
3. Parlier, Golden Valley, Design Science Middle College, Kingsburg
4. Duncan Polytechnical, Clovis West, Clovis East, Lindsay
5. Roosevelt, Atwater, Tranquillity, Sunnyside
6. Pacheco, Orosi, Avenal, Los Banos
7. Mendota, Minarets, University High, Central High East
8. Liberty, Washington Union, San Joaquin Memorial, Harmony Magnet Academy
9. Yosemite, Coalinga, Central High West, Sanger
10. McLane, Clovis North, Bullard, Livingston
11. Riverdale, Tulare Union, Tulare Western, Mission Oak
12. Granite Hills, Fowler, University Preparatory, Edison
13. Golden West, Madera, Sierra, Madera South
14. Fresno Christian, Chowchilla, Central Valley Christian, Gustine
15. Hanford High, Hanford West, Hoover, Kerman
16. Sierra Pacific, Stone Ridge Christian, Visalia Charter
