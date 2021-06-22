ABC30 Honored Scholars 2021

ABC30 pays tribute to the class of 2021!Top scholars from over 60 high schools in the central valley participated in ABC30's Honored Scholars production shoot at Fresno City College.Due to social distancing restrictions, the iconic cap toss was not held this year. Action News anchors Warren Armstrong and Graciela Moreno are featured in this year's campaign paying tribute to the valley's top high school students.Honored Scholars spots will air throughout the summer on ABC30 and you can also watch them here. We thank our Children First partners, Valley Children's Healthcare, Tulare County Office of Education, and Educational Employees Credit Union for their support.