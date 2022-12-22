Driver charged with murder in crash that killed Hoover High School student

Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. was hit while walking across First Street near Barstow. Students honored Rashad during their rally.

A grieving Fresno mother is desperate for answers after her son was hit and killed by a car in front of Hoover High School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The driver involved in a crash that killed a Hoover High School student has been charged with murder.

On Thursday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office officially announced charges filed against 39-year-old Lisa Ellen Spoors.

Spoors is accused of hitting Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. while walking across First Street near Barstow.

Authorities say that Spoors attempted to call 911 almost immediately after the collision but couldn't get through. They determined during that time, she had moved her vehicle to the next major intersection at Bullard and First.

Spoors' toxicology report showed that, at the time of the crash, Spoors had illegal and prescription drugs in her system.

Back in 2008, she was convicted of DUI.

If convicted, she faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

After his death, students honored Rashad during their rally at Hoover High.

At the time of the incident, Spoors was a graduate teaching assistant at Fresno State who was placed on leave.

Fresno State has not confirmed is she is still employed.

