Madera native's Nashville-inspired chicken business thriving

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three months into business, FURY Hot Chicken is spicing up the Central Valley.
"We've had times that we've had 100 people in line, we couldn't even see the end of the line. We've had times people have waited two hours just to get to the front," said owner and Madera native Marcel McAlister.
He says he was inspired by Nashville hot chicken that made its way to the West Coast.
"I tried it for the first time, it was the best thing ever to me," he said.
Mixing his love of business and food, Marcel created his own recipe.
"We operated in a tent under a different name called Hot Birds. It was fun being able to bring something new to the Central Valley," McAlister said. "We were just popping up on the side of the road on our own, so we got shut down. I was told we need a food truck or store front to be able to open again."
Just 22 at the time, the young entrepreneur spent the last three years saving money and perfecting his "Classic Chicken Sandwich."
"All of our suppliers are organic. Our chicken is antibiotic free, free range. Our coleslaw is made in-house," he said.
Marcel adds pickles, red onion and his signature honey glazed sauce to a Brioche Bun.
As for the spice level, Marcel says, "Mild can have a guajillo pepper, then you go to medium, which has that 'bird's eye' chili pepper in it. Hot is habanero hot."
Zombie is a secret menu item that has their hottest spice known as Carolina Reaper.
PRO TIP: Something you wont find on the menu -- Get a side of "Comeback" sauce. It goes great with your sandwich and your fries.
The comeback sauce is designed to keep you coming back.
When you visit, McAlister says you'll be greeted by an "L.O.E." or leader of experience, standing behind the register. If you're lucky, it'll be Marcel's Mom, Dee with that warm welcome.
As for whats next, Marcel is working on a drive-thru storefront in his hometown of Madera with hopes of franchising in the future. For now, follow them on social media to find where their truck is located.
