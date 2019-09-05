hurricane dorian

How you can help communities hit by Hurricane Dorian

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By Tonya Simpson
As Hurricane Dorian continues its path of destruction, efforts are underway to help the areas impacted in the Bahamas. If you want to help there are some easy ways you can donate:

  • You can give $10 to the American Red Cross by texting "DORIAN" to 90999
  • To support the Volunteer Florida Foundation text "DISASTER" to give $10 or "DISASTER25" to give $25 to 20222.
  • Charity Navigator is a charity assessment organization that evaluates charitable organizations across the country. They have compiled a list of reputable charities committed to helping Hurricane Dorian victims.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    hurricane dorianabc11 togetherhurricane
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    HURRICANE DORIAN
    Man buys 100 generators to aid Dorian victims in the Bahamas
    Cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach as Dorian churns in Atlantic
    Man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away during Dorian
    20 dead, Bahamas remains stunned after Hurricane Dorian
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Merced Co. Sheriff's detective shot near Dos Palos
    California Senate OKs expansion of 'red flag' gun law
    Fresno police officer tied to murder, stolen car, drug investigations fired for DMV perjury
    Former employee in custody for murder of Tulare County dairyman
    CAL FIRE engine flips in Tulare Co., 4 firefighters injured
    Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
    Man accused of scamming $2 million by 'wooing women with words of love' online
    Show More
    Fresno woman, others suing Lyft after assaults
    Santa Barbara boat fire investigation to take more than a year
    CHP investigating crash that killed bicyclist near Kerman
    Illinois teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
    Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
    More TOP STORIES News