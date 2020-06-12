Community & Events

Hume Lake summer camp canceled for first time in 74 years due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The largest Christian camp in Central California has canceled its summer campus this year for the first time in its 74-year history.

Hume Lake camp executive director Dathan Brown posted a video message on social media, explaining they had been waiting for guidance on overnight summer camps from the state, but never heard back.

As a result, the board of directors made the decision to cancel children, youth and adult camps this summer.

Brown says two-thirds of its operational revenue comes in those ten weeks.

"I believe this may be the biggest crisis facing the industry of Christian camping in almost a century," Brown said. "I know of campus that have already closed their doors permanently."

Instead, Hume Lake plans to launch virtual camps for students. It is also working with Fresno County officials to open up lodging for families who want to visit the site.

Meanwhile, Hume Lake's annual country fair is still undecided. Organizers expect to decide on that in early August.
