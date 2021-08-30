Central CA volunteers providing aid to Hurricane Ida survivors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5472430" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Stanford climate expert says these extreme natural events such as wildfires and hurricanes could get worse as the planet continues to warm.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Help is already moving into Louisiana from all across the country, including from the Central Valley, to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.Local Red Cross worker Nicole Maul traveled to the Gulf Coast to be stationed in the path of the hurricane, ready to assist locals with the inevitable recovery.Action News spoke to Maul Sunday afternoon."Planning for power outages potentially, planning for heavy winds, planning for heavy rains," Maul said. "It's really hard to predict what care people will need after the storm, so when we can already have folks here, we can pick up and go."Red Cross employees and volunteers are working as many as 16 hours per day to provide aid.Maul tells Action News she's stationed in Baton Rouge and plans to help with the aftermath of Ida for the next ten days.