Hurricane Michael forces Central Valley native to evacuate

As emergency responders continue to survey the destruction left behind by Hurricane Michael, a Central Valley native and Bullard High graduate who evacuated during the storm is getting ready to head back to her apartment in Florida.Lauren Swertfager was forced to leave Florida last week and come back to the Valley after her apartment lost power during the Hurricane."It makes me want to cry. This is everyone's life. You make so many memories in your home and so to go back and seeing your community together I think it's going to be very touching," said Swertfager.This was the third time Lauren has had to evacuate since moving to Florida for college.She says she still has not been able to get into contact with many of her friends because of the poor cell reception.She plans to return to Florida on Sunday.