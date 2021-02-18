1 killed in fiery rollover crash on I-5 in western Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed in a rollover crash in western Fresno County on Wednesday night.It happened on Interstate 5 and Kamm Avenue just after 9:30 pm.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner lost control of their vehicle and hit the median. The SUV overturned and caught fire.The driver died at the scene.The CHP has not released the name of the driver. Officers are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.