All lanes OPEN on SB I-5 at Lebec. https://t.co/dXZ8yTXXE1 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) May 6, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has reopened the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine after an overturned big rig blocked all lanes on Thursday morning.Officials say a big rig overturned near Lebec. Crews worked through the morning to get the highway cleared. Video shared by the CHP showed a long line of traffic backed during the early commuter hours.