The man arrested in a deadly DUI crash in Selma is now being held on an immigration detainer, according to Fresno County Jail records.35-year-old Karmjit Singh was believed to be intoxicated while behind the wheel when his car t-boned another vehicle, killing an 8-year-old boy An immigration detainer keeps potentially undocumented immigrants accused of a crime in custody for 48 hours longer than other suspects.