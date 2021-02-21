ice rescue

Boy rescued from icy Texas pond after dog walker spots him: VIDEO

JEFFERSON, Texas -- An 11-year-old boy was rescued from an icy Texas pond after a teenager spotted him while walking her dog.

Caitlyn Thomas, a high school senior, said she spotted the boy Wednesday in Jefferson, a town about 170 miles east of Dallas.

She said she tried knocking on doors of nearby houses, but nobody answered. She also tried getting the police to the scene but had trouble describing her location to 911 dispatchers.

In a pinch, she called her grandfather, who quickly arrived with a pickup truck and rope. He and others were able to pull the boy to safety.

EMBED More News Videos

Texas was hit hard by rare freezing temperatures and winter storms this week, and several ice rescue videos have emerged amid the crisis.



Texas was hit hard by rare freezing temperatures and winter storms this week, and several ice rescue videos have emerged amid the crisis.

Video from Southlake, a suburb of Dallas, shows an owner rescuing his dog from an icy pool, and in Denton County, emergency responders were able to save a horse that fell into a frozen pond Thursday.

Sadly, in nearby Arkansas, a 69-year-old man was found dead Wednesday after falling into a frozen pond while trying to rescue a calf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasice rescueu.s. & worldchild rescuewinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE RESCUE
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
Woman body-shamed after video of rescue from icy lake goes viral
Nebraska man saves 3 people trapped in car in icy pond
Horse rescued from icy lake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
32-year-old man shoots and kills dad at Woodlake home, sheriff's office says
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
30-year-old man killed after crashing car into empty Tulare County home
2 Fresno residents arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols in Hawaii
36-year-old man shot in southeast Fresno, police say
Hundreds of educators and support staff in Tulare County receive COVID-19 vaccine
Longtime Merced County supervisor passes away at 74
Show More
CHP officer and suspect shot following chase in Tulare County
Driver airlifted after head-on crash in Fresno County, police say
Which youth sports in Central CA can resume playing?
Parks at Pismo Beach and Oceano Dunes reopen
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
More TOP STORIES News