Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Iconic Cressman's General Store in Fresno County destroyed by wildfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cressman's General Store and Gas Station, a frequented stop for travelers headed toward Shaver or Huntington Lakes, was destroyed as the Creek Fire grew in Fresno County overnight.

The walls of Cressman's General Store and Gas Station were turned to rubble, and the once-green trees surrounding it were left charred and bare.


Located between Auberry Road and Cressman Road on Highway 168, the store, which has been around since 1904, sold snacks, drinks, and fishing gear for visitors flocking to the Fresno County mountains.

The Central Valley community mourned the loss of an iconic business that was a part of getaways for many generations.


The owners released a statement, saying the pain of losing the store was 'suffocating' but vowing to rebuild Cressman's. Here is their statement in full:


To our mountain community, we know you have watched and endured this terrible tragedy with us.
A beloved historical landmark has been lost and the pain our family and community is enduring is almost suffocating at times. The mountain communities are hurting as a whole.
We are very touched at the outreach from everyone with offers to help.
We are still processing the details but we will rebuild this landmark and continue to support our community members.
Our love and thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.
Our home located along Pine Ridge is a complete loss as well as our beloved Cressman's.

We are grieving with you all. For those of you who live in our mountain community or love to visit, we will rebuild as a community.

