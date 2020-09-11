education

Immanuel Schools files cross-complaint against Fresno Co. in feud over in-person instruction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Immanuel Schools in Reedley filed a cross-complaint against Fresno County after the California Supreme Court ruled against seeing the district's case challenging the state's coronavirus emergency order.

Attorneys for the school district said the complaint would allow them to get more evidence in front of a judge.

RELATED: Fresno County orders Immanuel Schools to shut down after it brings kids back to campus

They said Fresno County has taken "arbitrary and capricious" actions to stop them from holding in-person instruction.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom 'disappointed' in Immanuel Schools for opening

The school opened its campus to students and staff in August in violation of the state emergency order and a county health officer order.

A hearing is set for next week on the county's request for an injunction.
