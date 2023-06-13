Lemoore instructional aide arrested for inappropriately touching student, police say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An instructional aide in Lemoore has been arrested for inappropriately touching a student, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called out to Akers Elementary School on Friday after it was reported that Alton Mckneely was acting inappropriately with children.

Officials say they learned that McKeely had also been inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl at the school.

Mckneely was arrested at his home, where detectives served a search warrant.

During the search, investigators seized several laptops, external hard drives, and other items.

The devices were turned over to the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force for further investigation.

Detectives are asking any parents who believe their child may have been a victim to call the Kings County Sheriff's Office at (559) 852-4627.