STABBING

Investigation underway after man stabbed in Atwater

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway in Atwater in connection to a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway in Atwater in connection to a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Kelso Street near Crest Road early Saturday morning and found a 27-year-old with a serious stab wound to the neck.

They later learned the man was stabbed during a fight between family members and arrested 33-year-old *Tiffany Caldwell for assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center in Modesto, where he underwent emergency surgery.

He is still in the hospital with serious injuries tonight and has not been identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingAtwater
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Man stabbed on Peach and Olive
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
Groups pay tribute to jogger killed in Washington D.C. this week
More stabbing
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News