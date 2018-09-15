Investigation underway after man stabbed in Atwater

An investigation is underway in Atwater in connection to a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Officers were called to an apartment complex on Kelso Street near Crest Road early Saturday morning and found a 27-year-old with a serious stab wound to the neck.They later learned the man was stabbed during a fight between family members and arrested 33-year-old *Tiffany Caldwell for assault with a deadly weapon.The victim was airlifted to a trauma center in Modesto, where he underwent emergency surgery.He is still in the hospital with serious injuries tonight and has not been identified.