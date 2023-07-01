  • Full Story
Suspect shot by Fresno County sheriff's deputies behind gas station

Kellie Helton Image
ByKellie Helton KFSN logo
Saturday, July 1, 2023 12:47AM
An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by Fresno County sheriff's deputies in southeast Fresno on Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by Fresno County sheriff's deputies in southeast Fresno on Friday.

The shooting happened around 4:15 pm behind the Valero on Clovis and Balch avenues.

The current condition of the suspect is unknown.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Officials have not yet provided any details about what happened leading up to deputies opening fire.

Since the shooting happened in the city, the Fresno Police Department will be handling the investigation.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

