MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Merced County.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Winton Way and Walnut Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

There were reports of a shooting. Once deputies arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

They were taken to a hospital and right now their current condition is unknown.

Authorities are expected to give an update Monday.