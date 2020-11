EMBED >More News Videos What is an earthquake swarm? If a big quake hits during the pandemic, will we be prepared? Dr. Lucy Jones is answering questions about earthquakes from ABC7 viewers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in Inyo County on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor happened around 1 am in the area of Olancha, east of Sequoia National Park.It's also just north of Ridgecrest, where numerous earthquakes have been reported over the last year and a half.So far, there are no reports of any damage or injuries in the area.