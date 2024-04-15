Local leaders react to Israel attack

Iran sent hundreds of missiles and drones toward the war-torn country. Officials say it was in retaliation for a previous attack in Syria.

Iran sent hundreds of missiles and drones toward the war-torn country. Officials say it was in retaliation for a previous attack in Syria.

Iran sent hundreds of missiles and drones toward the war-torn country. Officials say it was in retaliation for a previous attack in Syria.

Iran sent hundreds of missiles and drones toward the war-torn country. Officials say it was in retaliation for a previous attack in Syria.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drones and missiles lit up the night sky in Israel on Saturday.

Iran sent hundreds of missiles and drones toward the war-torn country. Officials say it was in retaliation for a previous attack in Syria.

The conflict was top of mind for Congressman Jim Costa on Sunday morning. He's headed to Washington, DC, with the hopes of change.

RELATED: Why Iran attacked Israel and what comes next

"I hope we can pass that National Security Act and find funding for Ukraine, for Israel, for Taiwan and for humanitarian assistance," said Costa.

Congressman Costa believes the United States is a beacon of hope for conflicts across the globe, and it's a similar sentiment felt by Rabbi Rick Winer.

"We've spoken to people who have friends and family there, and it's terrifying," said Rabbi Rick.

He mentioned the attack on Israel comes six months after the terrorist group, Hamas, invaded the country.

Action News reached out to the largest national Muslim Civil Rights and Advocacy Organization, CAIR, regarding the missile launch.

They did not respond to our request for an interview but did previously release a statement that says in part, "The Biden administration must reject the far-right Israeli government's "transparent" attempt to distract from the Gaza genocide by dragging the U.S. into a regional war and instead demand that the Israeli government de-escalate the crisis it started,"

With much uncertainty looming, Rabbi Rick chooses to remain positive about the outcome.

RELATED: US helps 'take down nearly all' drones, missiles in Iran retaliatory attack toward Israel: Biden

"If we here in Fresno, with the multitude of different groups can get along so beautifully, perhaps that's an inspiration to people in more hostile environments," said Rabbi Rick.

ABC News has reported that Israel's Iron Dome Defense System did intercept 99 percent of the missiles and drones that were thrown at the country. The US also assisted in taking down those missiles.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.