Local musicians treat residents to jazz performance outside senior home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Live music echoed around the courtyard inside the Windham Senior Living facility in northeast Fresno as local musicians treated residents to two hours of songs.

The senior facility has been inviting local musicians to play and sing for them for the last four weeks.

On Thursday, a jazz guitarist and saxophone player with Real Jazz played around the facility to bring some joy to everyone living there.

Employees at the facility say the live music means a lot to their residents.

"Having the musicians here has really helped them emotionally, we have many musicians here....so having the musicians here has really helped them express themselves as a way they aren't getting to because of the isolation," said Executive Director Kelly Metz.

The musicians made their way around to 17 different parts of the complex on Thursday, making sure everyone could hear at least a couple of tunes along the way.
