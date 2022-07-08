good sports

Good Sports: Merced's young world champion takes on boxing world

19-year-old Jesus 'Chiquito' Haro entered the world of boxing as just a boy.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young fighter in the North Valley is ready to take on the professional boxing world.

By the time he was eight, he was competing in the ring, compiling 100 wins as an amateur, with just 8 losses en route to 23 national titles.

That was all while training at his father's gym - Haro Bros.

Just outside of Mexico City this past month, the young fighter checked another dream off his list, defeating Franciso Ajauro by split decision for the vacant WBC straw weight youth title to become a world champion.
