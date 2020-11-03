2020 presidential election

Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Joe Biden has started Election Day with a visit to church - and the grave of his late son, Beau.

Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early morning stop at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, the church he typically visits on Sunday when home. Biden had granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie in tow Tuesday.

After a brief church visit, the four walked to Beau Biden's grave in the church cemetery.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden often speaks on the campaign trail of his courage while deployed to Iraq as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Biden's late wife, Neilia, and infant daughter, Naomi, died in a car crash in 1972, shortly after Biden was elected senator. They are also buried in the cemetery.

Biden is spending the rest of his day in Pennsylvania as he makes a final push to get out the vote.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawarebeau bidenvote 2020joe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Selma priest removed from church over photos and accusations
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
Child dies after alleged DUI driver crashes into Porterville apartment
Fresno police expected to extend gang operation due to early success
Law enforcement to monitor polling locations in Central CA
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Judge limits California governor's powers during pandemic
Show More
US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits
8 CA mayors sign off on letter asking Gov. Newsom for reopening of theme parks
Teen left to raise 5 siblings after mother's COVID-19 death
Money raised for 80-year-old Fresno tamale vendor who was robbed
Mental health expert suggests ways to ease Election Day stress
More TOP STORIES News