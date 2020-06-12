Overpass in Lemoore will memorialize fallen police officer Jonathan Diaz

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An overpass in Lemoore will soon be renamed to honor fallen Lemoore police officer Jonathan Diaz, who was slain in a shooting last year.The overpass over Highway 198 on 19th Avenue in Lemoore was proposed by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) and approved by the California State Senate on Friday.Officials with Hurtado's office said the overpass was proposed to honor and memorialize Officer Diaz's service to the community.Diaz was killed last year while off-duty at a birthday party in Hanford. He was 31 years old and left behind three children.