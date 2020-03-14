Latino Life: Fresno doctor talks about reducing spread of germs amid coronavirus concerns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6013590" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Doctor talks about preventing spread of germs and who should see the doctor

Doctor talks about preventing spread of germs and who should see the doctor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --With growing fears amid the spread of the coronavirus, ABC30's Latino Life show invited Dr. Jose Bautista to talk about Covid-19 and how we can prevent the spread of germs. He joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the studios on Thursday, March 12, 2020.Graciela: Now, I know that you have a very, very busy practice, so thanks for coming out here. But, also, I'm curious. Have you had an increase of folks calling and stopping by,being worried about the coronavirus?Dr. Jose Bautista: Well, yeah, the community is worried, and they've been calling the clinic frequently, not only my clinic. All my colleagues are being called.They're being called, you know, they're scared, basically, about the coronavirus. And the answer is yeah, you should be scared, but, you know, don't panic.I mean, if you can control the wind, you can control the spread of the virus, and nobody can control the wind. But there's ways of us minimizing our exposure to coronavirus 19.Graciela: Let's start with the symptoms. I know that there's a lot of confusion about the symptoms, because we don't exactly know what's going on in terms of,like, a lot of people compare it to the flu. But, yet, people are saying, "So, do I have the flu, or do I have corona?" What is it? What are the differences?What can you tell us?Dr. Jose Bautista: Well, the symptoms are the same. You're gonna have headaches, fevers, chills, body aches, muscle aches, sore throat. And usually it starts in --It can either go through your eyes, your nose, or your mouth. If it stays in that area, it's gonna be a mild infection. But if a virus goes into yourlungs and you start having fevers, chills, and productive cough -- If it's white phlegm, yellow pflegm, don't worry. But if it's green, brown, rusty brown, black, you have to callyour doctor and get antibiotic treatment. We don't have a treatment for coronavirus, but if you get a secondary infection, like pneumonia or bronchitis, you need to be treated.Graciela: Okay.And so let's also talk about precautions. We're hearing a lot about the importance of washing our hands and avoiding touching our face. What else should folks be doing?Dr. Jose Bautista: Well, the best thing is a good diet. Organic diet is the best. Juices, orange juice, lemonade. We drink Jamaica. Jamaica is very good drink. Drink a lot of fluids.And also be sure you have Tylenol at home in case you develop a fever. Take a Tylenol. But the best prevention is stay away from crowded places, like hospitals, concerts, the church.I know the priests are gonna get mad at me or the pastors. Stay away -- Anywhere there's a crowded space, stay away from them.If there's an open space, you don't have to worry.Graciela: Okay.Okay, well, so that's important to know. So then you're basically saying anywhere where you're gonna be pretty much breathing the air that everyone else is breathing.Is that how you would --Dr. Jose Bautista: Yeah, if you're changing --Like, we're here in an enclosed place, then you're in trouble. If you're sick -- If one person is sick, every time they sneezeor they cough, they secrete, like, 30,000 to 100,000 germs. If you sneeze, you know, because of the force, you go at 100 miles an hour. So, you know, if you're close,within 5 feet, you're gonna get infected from a person that's been coughing, that has the coronavirus 19. So stay about 5 feet, 7 feet away from those persons.But the best thing is stay at home. If you have fevers, chills, body aches, a sore throat, stay at home. Don't go anywhere.Graciela: Okay. Some people that are young and healthy may not be taking this too seriously, because they're saying, "Well, I'm gonna be okay," but it's not aboutthat -- right? -- because they can be the transmitter.Dr. Jose Bautista: Well, anybody can be a transmitter. If you're a human being, if you're an animal, you are gonna be a transmitter.But kids, children, elderly people, people with underlying diseases, where their body defenses, immune system, is suppressed, like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, COPD,emphysema -- all those people are in trouble. And people, like, my age, 60 and older -- our immune system is not as good as yours, 'cause, you know, you're astrong person.Graciela: Still young.Dr. Jose Bautista: You're still young. Young people have a very good immune system, except for children. They don't have it because they have not developed their immunesystem like us. But children and elderly people are in trouble in case they get infected with the coronavirus 19. But young people, like you guys, continue life as it is.Graciela: Okay. I was telling you that we were thinking about having a family reunion coming up, and you said that that's okay, even though there's gonna be a lot of olderfolks there. You know, a grandparent and aunts and uncles and whatnot. But you're telling me it's okay because it's gonna be in an outdoor space.Dr. Jose Bautista: If an open space, it's no problem. But my advice is if anybody has fevers, chills, or body aches, don't invite them. Keep them home.Graciela: Okay, that's a very good idea. One last thing. We're hearing about folks rushing to the stores, wiping off -- you know, buying toiletpaper, buying hand sanitizers, buying all these things. What do you say to those folks?Dr. Jose Bautista: Stop spending your money, okay? The coronavirus has been in existence since mankind. The coronavirus 19 is a new mutant.It's a virus that just started, you know. But the coronavirus has been in existence. This is just a new generation of viruses. The best prevention is, youknow -- Like I said, if you have fevers, chills, stay home. You know, buy a mask. If you have the fevers and chills, the symptoms, wear a mask.But if you're normal, if you're healthy, you don't spend your money buying masks or soaps or blah-blah-blah. Do wash your hands.Stop touching your nose, your eyes, or your mouth, 'cause that's the way the virus is gonna go -- through your eyes, through your nose, or your mouth.Okay? So, you know, just don't spend your money unless you're sick.Graciela: Okay, and stay as healthy as possible. You mentioned food being so important, right?Dr. Jose Bautista: mmm-hmmm.Graciela: Okay. Alright. Thank you so much, Dr. Bautista.Dr. Jose Bautista You're welcome.