Jose Flores selected as the new Mayor of Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Clovis has a new mayor after council members voted during a special session.

The council selected Jose Flores as the new mayor and Councilmember Lynne Ashbeck as Mayor Pro Tem.

The vote happened just after newly re-elected Councilmembers Ashbeck and Vong Mouanoutoua were sworn-in to office.

Their term will run through November 2024.

The remainder of the council consists of Drew Bessinger and Bob Whalen. Their terms run through November 2022.

Councilmember Bessinger was also recognized Monday night and thanked for serving as mayor since 2019.
