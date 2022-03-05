Sports

Valley native Jose Ramirez wins boxing match at Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The comeback fight for the pride of Avenal ended in a unanimous decision over Jose Pedraza.

All three judges scored 116-112 in favor of Jose Ramirez. He is now 27-1. The win at Fresno's Save Mart Center put Ramirez right in line for another shot at a 140 lb title.

"I'm ready to stay activated and motivated," he said. "There are a lot of great fighters coming up to 140, there are a lot of great fighters at 140. I'd love to face all of them."
