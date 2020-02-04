24-year-old man arrested for lewd acts with minor in Corcoran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Corcoran man was arrested after police say he committed lewd acts with a minor he contacted through social media.Police found Jose Rodriguez with a girl in his parked car at Cesar Chavez Park on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.Rodriguez was booked into the Kings County jail on several charges, including lewd acts with a child under 14, sending harmful material to a minor, among other crimes.