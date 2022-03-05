Dr. Joseph Castro to earn over $400,000 after resignation as CSU chancellor, could return as prof.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Following his resignation as chancellor of the California State University, Dr. Joseph Castro has reached a settlement with the school system.
Dr. Castro will enter the CSU Executive Transition Program until February 18, 2023. During that time period, he will make $401,364.
In the settlement, Dr. Castro also agreed to voluntarily be part of any investigations or legal actions regarding his time as CSU Chancellor or as Fresno State president.
The settlement also allows Dr. Castro to return to teaching after a transition year. He currently holds a tenured professor position at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's business school. He also has the choice to seek appointment at another CSU campus.
Dr. Castro resigned as CSU chancellor two weeks after an investigation by USA Today questioned how he handled complaints about his vice president for student affairs, Frank Lamas, while he was president at Fresno State.
