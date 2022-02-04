Fresno State paid top administrator to leave after sexual harassment confirmed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A top administrator at Fresno State was forced out after years of accusations of inappropriate conduct, including sexual harassment.Now, a USA Today investigation is questioning how then-president Joseph Castro handled the problems.Action News talked to the reporter and dug up reports from two investigations.An independent investigation concluded that Frank Lamas created an abusive workplace and engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct towards an employee.He's not allowed to work in the CSU system anymore but when he left, Fresno State gave him hundreds of thousands of dollars and a letter of recommendation.Lamas was the smiling face on TV whenever a new semester started at Fresno State.But behind the scenes, employees made a series of complaints about him."This was an ongoing sexual harassment case, bullying, retaliation and a span of other misconduct that spanned over about six years," said USA Today investigative reporter Kenny Jacoby.Jacoby was the first reporter to get documents from the university revealing the complaints, which started almost as soon as Lamas arrived on campus in 2014.Employees repeatedly accused the vice president for student affairs of misconduct - from making sexist and misogynistic comments, to staring down women's shirts and unwanted touching.University president Joseph Castro hired an outside consultant to assess the student affairs division in 2016.Their brief report labeled Lamas' sexist and inappropriate comments as a concern. But Lamas kept his job.Three years later, an employee filed an official Title IX complaint.An outside law firm did an investigation and found Lamas at fault.The university parted ways with Lamas, but gave him more than a year's salary to leave without filing a lawsuit."Not only did Castro give Lamas $260,000, but he also gave him a letter of recommendation to help him find work at another school," Jacoby said."First and foremost, I apologize to anyone in the Fresno State community who was impacted by Dr. Lamas' behavior," Dr. Castro said in a statement emailed to Action News.Castro said he took all the informal or anonymous allegations seriously, but their disciplinary avenues were limited until the formal 2019 complaint."We faced a series of administrative hurdles in making a change until we had a formal complaint that could be investigated," he said.Shortly after resolving the Lamas issue, Castro was named chancellor for the entire California State University system."If this had come out before Joseph Castro was named chancellor, there could have been some outrage and people could have been maybe more concerned when he was ultimately named chancellor three weeks later," Jacoby said.Fresno State referred us to the chancellor's office for comment.Lamas denied any wrongdoing when he spoke to investigators, acknowledged he was a tough boss, but pointed to 13 letters of reference, and blamed the complaints on people with an ax to grind.Late Thursday, he sent us this response: