Man gets life in prison without parole for killing 17-year-old Fresno boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The man convicted of killing a 17-year-old Fresno boy back in 2018 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.On Thursday, a judge sentenced Joseph Espinosa to life without parole, plus 35 years and 25 years to life for the murder of Nick Kauls.Espinosa was found guilty of first-degree murder with special circumstances in November.The deadly shooting happened during a botched robbery where prosecutors say Espinosa was trying to raise bail for his friend.Kauls was a student at San Joaquin Memorial when he was shot and killed.Espinosa was sentenced after friends and family read impact statements to the court, including Lisa Kauls, Nick's mother.She told the court about her son and called Espinosa a coward and a sociopath.