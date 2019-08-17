Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash

NEW ORLEANS -- A longtime reporter is one of the victims identified in a fatal plane crash in New Orleans East.

According to WVUE, Nancy Parker was shooting a story in a stunt plane Friday when the plane went down about half a mile south of New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

The pilot was also killed in the crash.

Authorities say that at around 3 p.m. the 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft was preparing to land when it crashed in an open field.

"Orleans Parish 911 received a call of a potential airplane crash, off the south end of Lakefront Airport," said Collin Arnold, director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Parker, 53, was a journalist for WVUE FOX 8 for 23 years. She is survived by her husband and three children.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal crashplane crashcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Female passenger killed after driver crashes into parked vehicles in central Fresno
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
Fresno County deputy resigns after being arrested for second time in 2 months
Here's where mosquitoes with West Nile are being found in the Central Valley
Man hit by car in central Fresno, hours after he witnessed a stabbing
Man shot, then punched outside apartment complex in Visalia
Show More
'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' animator Richard Williams dies
Gaines Fire burns 1,300 acres, 30 percent contained, evacuations advised
Crews conducting water rescue from Kings River in Fresno County
Man stabs girlfriend with switchblade in central Fresno
Jewelry store manager fights off would-be robbers armed with sledgehammers: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News