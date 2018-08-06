CALIFORNIA

Judge sentences Modesto man to 15 years in prison for attempting to provide support for ISIS

A judge has sentenced a Modesto man to 15-years in prison for attempting to provide material to support ISIS.

Court documents say Everitt Aaron Jameson planned a Christmas Day attack at Pier 39 and intended to shoot people. They also say he intended to use pipe bombs to funnel people into Pier 39 and then shoot them.

Jameson was also sentenced to a life term of supervised release.

"There is no place in the United States for terrorists and terrorist sympathizers who threaten innocent people, and the National Security Division will relentlessly seek to identify them and bring them to justice," said Assistant Attorney General Demers. "Jameson put his fellow Americans at risk by supporting ISIS and planning an attack on behalf of the terrorist organization. This is unacceptable, and I am grateful for the hardworking agents and prosecutors who are responsible for this successful result."

Jameson pleaded guilty on in June and according to the plea agreement, between September 2017 and Dec. 20, 2017, he voiced support for ISIS knowing that the organization was engaging in terrorist activity and terrorism. Among other things, he had several online interactions with a confidential source, and during those interactions, he stated that he was committed wholeheartedly to "the cause."

Jameson also expressed support online for the Oct. 31, 2017, terrorist attack in New York City, as well as other terrorist attacks.

Back in December of 2017 Jameson's father told Action News that he was dumbfounded when he learned about his son's plan. Gordon Jameson says he knew his son converted religion but never saw any signs of radical Jihadi beliefs.
