Jury finds James Dean guilty of second-degree murder

Closing arguments were heard Wednesday in the trial of a convicted felon accused of fatally shooting another man in the stomach last July.

A jury found 26-year old James Dean guilty of second degree murder in the shooting and killing of his girlfriend's ex-husband.

While testifying, James Dean admitted he shot Augustine "Jay" Velasco in the stomach last July but claimed it was in self-defense. He said Velasco came after him and that's when he pulled the trigger.

Dean claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Dean is facing at least 40 years to life in prison.

