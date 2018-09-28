Fresno Jury finds James Dean Guilty of Second Degree Murder of killing his girlfriend’s ex-husband last July#abc30insider pic.twitter.com/4ciAfZTLO5 — Jason Oliveira (@JasonOliveiraTV) September 28, 2018

A jury found 26-year old James Dean guilty of second degree murder in the shooting and killing of his girlfriend's ex-husband.While testifying, James Dean admitted he shot Augustine "Jay" Velasco in the stomach last July but claimed it was in self-defense. He said Velasco came after him and that's when he pulled the trigger.Dean claimed the shooting was in self-defense.Dean is facing at least 40 years to life in prison.