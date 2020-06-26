Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap

Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.
Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.

The rap superstar will design adult and kids' clothing that will be sold at Gap's stores next year. Yeezy is best known for pricey sneakers that sell out online quickly. But Yeezy footwear, made with sneaker company Adidas, won't be sold at Gap stores.

EMBED More News Videos

Kanye West has made a $2 million donation to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, a representative for West told CNN.


San Francisco-based Gap Inc., whose sales are dwindling, hopes the deal will keep it relevant with shoppers. For Yeezy, being in more than 1,100 stores worldwide could get the brand in front of more people.

On Friday, West tweeted a photo of what the collaboration might look like: bright colored hoodies, jackets and T-shirts. Shares of the retailer soared nearly 30%.

West has a history with Gap. He worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager. And he told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be creative director of the brand.

As part of the deal announced Friday, Yeezy will receive royalties and possibly Gap stock if the line sells well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritykanye westbusinessgapu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD under fire after many left helpless and frustrated
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County today
California county told to reinstate stay-at-home order, Newsom says
Central California coronavirus cases
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
Less than 10% of Fresno State's population will return to campus next fall
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
Show More
White House coronavirus task force holds 1st briefing in weeks
Fresno City Council might step up measures to ensure people wear masks
Man rescued after car crashes into canal, CHP says
Man with special needs drowns in Madera County lake
3 suspects in Los Banos homicide arrested at US-Mexico border, authorities say
More TOP STORIES News