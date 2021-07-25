2 people killed, 2 others injured in crash near Kerman

The California Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were speeding in a Chevrolet pickup westbound on California Avenue, east of Howard Avenue just after 8 pm.
The driver, Joseph Rodriguez of Kerman, failed to maintain control of the vehicle and allowed it to veer into the eastbound lane of California Avenue directly in the path of another vehicle.
The two vehicles collided head-on, according to the CHP.
Rodriguez and his passenger, Alissa Campos, died at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were injured and treated at the Community Regional Medical Center.
Families of Rodriguez and Campos were mourning the two lives lost too soon.
"It's just a terrible tragedy," said Jesse Gonzales, Alissa's uncle.
Alissa's family described her as ambitious, full of energy and with a passion for playing sports.
"Her parents were awesome, put her through soccer when she was little, baseball, she was an awesome pitcher," Gonzales said.
Alissa was on her way to becoming a cosmetologist and did hair as a side hustle with close friends.
Family members said she was going to braid Joseph's hair Saturday night.
"Still can't believe it's true. That it really happened," Gonzales said. "Wish we could go back in time and change it, you know but we just gotta be there for each other and move on from here and just love each other."
Her uncle Jesse Gonzales said she is loved by many and is deeply missed.
"She was so happy just always brought light into the room when she came in the room, always had a smile," he said.
Joseph Rodriguez had just celebrated his 19th birthday last weekend.
His family sent Action News a statement saying, "He was a sweet, loving young man. Loved by many and a friend to all. His loss is deeply felt by all who loved him."
They have set up a GoFundMe account to help hold a memorial in honor of Joseph.