Education

"You Got This!" Kid Superintendent has an inspiring pep talk to start the school year

READING, Pennsylvania -- Has 2020 got you down? Are you nervous about the start of a new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Kid Superintendent is here for you.

RELATED: Schools figuring out how to best approach bus safety amid pandemic

In a video posted to the Reading School District's Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Khalid N. Mumin (the adult one) begins by sharing a passage from his favorite poem, "The Road Not Taken" by Robert Frost.

But before he can finish, Kid Superintendent Jermaine Edwards II steps in with is own message of reassurance in a year that brought us murder hornets and Tiger King (which isn't what he thought it was).

"You got this," the 9-year-old says, while providing his own advice for a successful year.

RELATED: Tips to get kids comfortable wearing masks

By the end, you'll be ready to go back to school yourself!

Jermaine's mom, Kristin Boyd, said the video came together thanks to the work of Lone Cricket Productions and a promise that Jermaine would get some Taco Bell for his performance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationreadingback to schoolgood news
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Gov. Newsom provides update on CA wildfires, COVID-19
Internet service down for several Madera County school districts
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
2 arrested days after trailer stolen from Visalia family who fled wildfire
Immanuel Schools can stay open for now, court rules
SQF Complex Fire continues to grow in Sequoia National Forest
Show More
Highway 198 near Coalinga closed after semi-truck overturns
Videos show shocking change in Valley's air quality
Central California coronavirus cases
Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Smoke alarm triggered inside Fresno medical manufacturing warehouse
More TOP STORIES News