1 killed in crash on Highway 43 near Corcoran, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a person was killed in a crash in Kings County on Saturday morning.Investigators say a male driver in a 2009 Lexus was going south on Highway 43 around 3:30 am when, for an unknown reason, he veered off the road at Nevada Avenue, north of Corcoran.The car crashed through a chain-link fence, hit a roll-off dumpster, and flipped onto its roof.CHP officials say the driver died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.Officers say it's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.