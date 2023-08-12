One person critically injured after rear-ending Big Rig in Kings County

One person is airlifted to the hospital after rear-ending a Big Rig in Kings County on Saturday morning

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. -- One person was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday morning after rear-ending a Big Rig in Kings County.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on interstate five and Utica Avenue, near Kettleman, just before 5:00 am.

Officers say the driver of a van was speeding when they swerved and rear-ended a semi-trailer hauling tomatoes.

The driver of the van sustained significant injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

The crash is an ongoing investigation.