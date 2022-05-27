Driver killed in Kings County crash, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County.It happened at about 7:40 pm Thursday on Lansing Avenue, west of 19th Avenue near the community of Stratford.Investigators said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling west on Lansing Avenue when he veered off the roadway for an unknown reason.The truck overturned and landed on its side, killing the driver.His name has not been released, but officials said he is from Lemoore.Officers are working to determine what led up to the crash. The CHP said it's unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors.Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.