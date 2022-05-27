fatal crash

Driver killed in Kings County crash, CHP says

(Shutterstock)

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County.

It happened at about 7:40 pm Thursday on Lansing Avenue, west of 19th Avenue near the community of Stratford.

Investigators said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling west on Lansing Avenue when he veered off the roadway for an unknown reason.

The truck overturned and landed on its side, killing the driver.

His name has not been released, but officials said he is from Lemoore.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the crash. The CHP said it's unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countyfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Local CHP officer avoids jail for vehicular manslaughter conviction
73-year-old bicyclist dies following crash in north Fresno
Pedestrian fatally run over by farm labor bus in Dos Palos
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins legally drunk when he was hit, autopsy shows
TOP STORIES
Mother calling for extra security measures on FUSD campuses
School shooting survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
18-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
LIVE: Update on Texas school shooting that killed 19 kids, 2 teachers
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
Conversations surrounding guns in Central CA following Texas shooting
Show More
Woman hit Porterville officer with vehicle during traffic stop: Police
Suspect accused of beating man with baseball bat in Merced
Local CHP officer avoids jail for vehicular manslaughter conviction
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill and gun policy debate
Bank employees help kidnapped woman after she asks for loan
More TOP STORIES News